Teen accused in shooting death of Dallas woman was also involved other assaults, affidavit says

Authorities say the suspect also fired shots at a Lyft driver hours after a Dallas woman was gunned down in her own driveway.

Three teens who are accused of robbing and killing a 59-year-old Dallas woman in May were involved in other incidents, Dallas police say.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Antony Isaiah Taylor, 18, Deng Chen Ajack, 19, and a juvenile suspect were in a stolen vehicle when they allegedly killed Leslie Squair Baker on May 25.

Authorities believe a 16-year-old is the shooter, but he has not been publicly identified because of his age. He was arrested last month.

Taylor and Ajack told detectives they were involved, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, surveillance camera footage showed a silver-colored Nissan block Baker’s vehicle from behind.

Baker was on the phone and yelled "she was getting robbed" before trying to reverse her vehicle, court documents say.

That's when neighbors say they heard six gunshots. Dallas police say when officers arrived, they found Baker in the driver’s seat of a black sedan with a gunshot wound.

According to the affidavit, suspects' vehicle backed out of Baker's driveway after the shooting and sped off towards Preston Road. The stolen vehicle they were in was scanned on the tollway.

Additional surveillance video from business parking lot showed Ajack was driving, while the other suspects were in the passenger seats.

Later that day, around 10:30 p.m. police responded to an aggravated assault call near the 9301 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Authorities say a rideshare driver was dropping off two customers when one of them said, “I think that is JB,” referring to the silver Nissan.

When one of the customers got out, Taylor allegedly leaned out of the front of the Nissan and fired shots at the LYFT driver's car, the affidavit states.

Authorities say through surveillance footage and ballistic evidence, they were able to link Taylor to both incidents.

On June 11, Taylor and his attorney with the Dallas Police Department headquarters so that Taylor could turn himself in, according to court documents.

During an interview with detectives, Taylor gave his account of what happened the day Baker was killed.

He told investigators that on May 25, Ajack and the 16-year-old went to pick him up, in which they then "smoked weed and drove around."

According to court documents, Taylor allegedly didn't know that the juvenile suspect was going to rob or shoot Baker.

However, authorities say based on evidence found during their investigation, they believe Taylor had prior knowledge of robberies and was part of Baker’s shooting death.

The affidavit also says Taylor is accused of firing shots at a Lyft that night and was with the same group of suspects when they took part in a different carjacking the next day.

According to court documents, Taylor cut his hair two days after Baker's death because "he was going to get a job." But police say Taylor cut his hair to keep from being identified and arrested.