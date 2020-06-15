2 more arrests made in shooting death of Dallas woman

Police said Monday they arrested an 18-year-old and 19-year-old man in Leslie Squair Baker's death. A juvenile suspect was arrested in May.

DALLAS — Two more men have been arrested and face capital murder charges in the shooting death of a 59-year-old Dallas woman, police said Monday.

Antony Isaiah Taylor, 18, and Deng Chen Ajack, 19, admitted their involvement during an interview with detectives following their arrest, authorities said.

Police say the victim, Leslie Squair Baker, was shot and killed in the driveway of her Dallas home on May 25.

Neighbors in the 6100 block of Royalton reported hearing six gun shots, police said.

A juvenile suspect was arrested on May 28.

Taylor and Ajack were booked into Dallas County jail following their arrest and interview, officials said.