24-year-old man ambushed, gunned down in car, Dallas police say

A 24-year-old man was killed Tuesday after two people shot into his car shortly before midnight, Dallas police said.

The shooting took place on the 4000 block of Preferred Place in the Red Bird neighborhood.

According to police officers at the scene, the shooting began when a vehicle pulled up behind 24-year-old Adarryl Toriano Chaney's car. Two people then hopped out and fired into Chaney's car.

The two suspects went to each side of the car, one on the passenger side and one on the driver's side before shooting Chaney. He was the only person in the car at the time, police said.

Chaney was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The suspects then got into a different car to flee the scene. They cracked a light on a separate car while trying to get away, according to authorities.

Officers found two different types of shell casings at the scene, police told WFAA.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. E. Montenegro at at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at any time.