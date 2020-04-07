Suspect turns himself in after shooting victim dies from injuries, Dallas police say

Dallas police said 36-year-old Kendrick Denard Rolfe Massingill is a facing a murder charge after the death of 50-year-old Gary Earl Jimison.

A suspect turned himself into the Dallas County jail Thursday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a shooting victim’s death.

According to police, on April 1 officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Sidney Street.

During the course of the investigation, police learned Jimison and Massingill were involved in an altercation, when Massingill shot Jimison in the neck.

Jimison was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his death on June 18.