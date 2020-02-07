Mansfield carjacker had shot, killed pregnant girlfriend, police say

A Mansfield man now faces capital murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, who police say was pregnant with twins when the man shot and killed her.

Monday, Mansfield police arrested 28-year-old Maurice Kelso Smith for aggravated robbery after he carjacked and robbed another woman after shooting his girlfriend, 26-year-old Darionne Cherelle Burley, in the head, killing her.

He stole the vehicle of another woman and was arrested at his home in Fort Worth later that day without incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police added a charge of a parole violation for burglary of a habitation after Smith's arrest.

Wednesday, Mansfield police added the capital murder charges.