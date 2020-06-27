Dallas police searching for suspect after man shot, rushed to hospital

Witnesses told police the victim was arguing with an unknown suspect prior to the shooting

Dallas police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and rushed to the hospital Friday night, according to officials.

Around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The responding officers provided medical aid, and then Dallas-Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers that the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and an unknown suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.