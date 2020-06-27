Dallas police searching for suspect after man shot, rushed to hospital

Dallas police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and rushed to the hospital Friday night, according to officials.
Around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The responding officers provided medical aid, and then Dallas-Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told officers that the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and an unknown suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
