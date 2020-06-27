Detention officer accused of hitting inmate in the head multiple times with shield, officials say

An investigation was conducted after an inmate reported the March incident to officials.

A second detention officer has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an inmate, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Hector Navarette is facing a charge of assault causing bodily injury and a charge of official oppression.

This news comes just one day after officials confirmed another detention officer was arrested and booked on the same charges in an unrelated incident.

Officials say on March 27, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from an inmate, who alleged that Navarette injured him after striking him in the head several times with a shield.

An investigation was conducted and Navarette was arrested in connection with the incident on June 26, officials say.

“It is our responsibility to maintain professionalism working with the people charged to our custody and we will continue to operate with integrity, professionalism, and accountability,” Sheriff Marian Brown said in a written statement.