4 people arrested on capital murder charges after man killed outside 99 cent store

Police allege one 19-year-old and three juveniles were involved in the shooting.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man on June 20, Dallas police said.

Jahquan Ferguson, 19, and three juveniles were allegedly involved in the shooting while they were stealing his car, police claim.

Thomas Dewayne Scott was found lying in the parking lot of Sam's 99 Cent Store shortly before midnight on June 20, police said. He had been shot once in his left side and was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

He died from his injuries, according to police.

Detectives later determined Scott had left his vehicle running and unlocked in the parking lot. At least one suspect then got in the vehicle and tried to drive away as Scott waved at him to stop, police said.

That's when a suspect got out of the car and shot Scott.

Ferguson is currently being held at the Dallas County jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. The three juveniles are being held at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.



