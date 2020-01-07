2 arrested on murder charges after 17-year-old gunned down near his apartment, Dallas police say

Police say they found Ivan Garcia, 17, lying on the floor of the apartment breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds on June 18.

Two people were arrested on murder charges Friday in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old on June 18 in Dallas, police said.

Anthony Nino, 18, and Juan Nava, 21, were each arrested on a murder charge after they gave voluntary statements to homicide investigators, according to police.

On June 18, Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at the Villas Del Tesoro Apartments on the 7900 block of Villa Cliff Drive.

When officers arrived, police say they found Ivan Garcia, 17, lying on the floor of the apartment breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Garcia was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During their investigation, homicide detectives learned that Garcia and another person had been followed to Garcia’s apartment by two suspects, allegedly Nino and Nava.

According to officials, Garcia, for an unknown reason, jumped out of the other person’s truck while it was in motion. That person ended up crashing the truck into a building.

The suspects then chased the person to Garcia’s apartment building. That’s when Garcia intervened and was shot by one of the suspects, police say.

According to detectives, the suspects were wearing masks and fled before the officers arrived at the scene.

Nino is currently being held at the Dallas County jail on a $500,000 bail. Information was not available at this time on Nava's status, though officials said he was brought to the Dallas County jail.

WFAA digital producer Jozelyn Escobedo contributed to this report.