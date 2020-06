Police say their investigation is ongoing and no one is currently in custody.

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night in the parking lot in front of a 99 cent store, Dallas police said.

Thomas Dewayne Scott was found lying in the parking lot of Sam's Store shortly before midnight Sunday, police said. He had been shot once in his left side and was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

He later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.