Suspect wanted for stabbing, carjacking Uber driver dies in Weatherford car crash, Grapevine police say

Grapevine police said 33-year-old Cesar Soto, of Lewisville, died in the crash Friday, May 21 and were notified Monday.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Editor's note: This video aired May 14 after surveillance footage of the crime was released.

The suspect wanted for carjacking and stabbing an Uber driver has died in a car crash in Weatherford, Grapevine police say.

Police were searching for Soto after he allegedly stabbed an Uber driver multiple times as the driver was dropping him off outside the AMLI Grapevine apartments on Thursday, May 13.

Soto then left the scene in the Uber driver’s vehicle.

Witnesses at the apartment complex saw the driver and called 911. The driver was expected to survive his injuries.

Police said the Uber’s driver’s vehicle was later found abandoned in a Colleyville neighborhood.

Soto was identified and police issued a warrant for his arrest on aggravated robbery charges.