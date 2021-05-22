Suspect arrested in Arizona after killing man, injuring woman during carjacking in DeSoto, officials say

Authorities said 19-year-old Evan McMaryion faces multiple charges in the deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month in DeSoto.

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto police said a suspect who is accused of killing a man and injuring a woman during a carjacking earlier this month has been arrested in Arizona.

According to DeSoto police, 19-year-old Evan McMaryion shot and killed 34-year-old Randall Thornhill and injured 29-year-old Heather French on May 15 in the 300 block of South Elerson Road.

Detectives said during their investigation, they were able to obtain surveillance footage from the public which helped them track down McMaryion.

DeSoto detectives then traveled to Arizona, where McMaryion was already in custody on a different charge, authorities said. McMaryion will be extradited back to Texas and faces a capital murder charge in the death of Thornhill, according to DeSoto police.

Authorities also stated that McMaryion faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for injuring French during the incident.

"This is another instance where good, aggressive detective work and fast follow-up on solid leads allowed us to quickly identify and ultimately apprehend a capital murder suspect," said DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa.

Costa also encouraged residents that if they "see something to say something" when it comes to crime. He said the police department will protect the privacy of residents so that they can provide anonymous tips.

"If residents have factual information about a crime they should share it with our detectives and resist the urge to post rumors on social media," he said.