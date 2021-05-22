2 people killed in rollover crash caused by suspected drunken driver, police say

Police said the victims' vehicle flipped over, crashed and then caught on fire. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a crash caused by a suspected drunken driver that left two people dead Friday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area near West Loop 820 and Chapin Road.

According to authorities, the suspect rear-ended the victim's vehicle, which caused their car to flip over, crash and catch on fire. Both people inside the vehicle died at the scene, police said. Officials have not released their names.

Fort Worth police said they believe the driver who caused the crash was intoxicated. That person was transported to a nearby hospital. Their name has not been released at this time.

Fort Worth police traffic detectives and DWI officials are continuing to investigate the crash. No other details have been released.