1 person injured during 'major police incident'; drivers asked to avoid the area

DALLAS — One person was injured and a police officer is OK following a shooting during a "major police incident" Monday afternoon, police said.

Dallas police are asking for drivers to avoid the eastbound Lyndon B. Johnson service road of Interstate 635 between Coit and Hillcrest roads.

Two Richardson ISD after-school programs were placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes due to police activity, a district spokesperson said.

The lockdowns moved to lockouts, then were cleared around 5 p.m., school officials said.

No other information was immediately available.