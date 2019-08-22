This is a developing story.

Two people have been arrested in connection with marijuana found growing on DFW International Airport property, airport officials said Thursday.

Airport police found the marijuana growing on an "undeveloped and remote piece" of the property. The plants were removed Wednesday.

Two people face second-degree felony charges of possession of marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.

