A Mansfield man has been arrested on a murder charge more than a week after a fight outside a Fort Worth bar resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, police say.
The fight happened at about 3 a.m. Aug. 11 in a parking lot in the 8700 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Nathan Brown, of Roanoke, was left braindead after he was struck in the head by 31-year-old Jonathan McCully, said Officer Brad Perez, with Fort Worth police.
Brown was pronounced dead later that day at 5:30 p.m., according to a medical examiner report.
McCully turned himself in Monday on a murder charge and parole violation. He's being held at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in lieu of $75,000 bail.
