Eleven people were arrested in a sting operation to catch adults looking to have sex with minors, Fort Worth police announced Tuesday.

Operation Stylianos was carried out on Aug. 8 and 9. Undercover officers used online personal ads and social media platforms to meet potential people soliciting sex with minors.

Fort Worth police said that 11 people were arrested and four crimes were committed over the course of the investigation. Police will obtain warrants for those crimes, they said.

Authorities only named nine of those arrested on third-degree felony online solicitation of a minor charges.

A minor in Texas is anyone under the age of 17. If a minor is younger than 14 years old or is someone whom the suspect believes to be younger than 14 years old at the time of the crime, it's a second-degree felony.

Police said they are investigating to see if there are other victims.

The following nine people were arrested for the online solicitation of a minor:

Christopher Dave Dietrich, 37 (consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl)

(consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl) Jason Alan Hamner, 40 (consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl)

(consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl) Stephen Polo Romo, 23 (consented to a polygraph and thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl; was also charged with prostitution of a child under 18. Investigators also found child pornography on his phone and a warrant for that crime is forthcoming)

(consented to a polygraph and thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl; was also charged with prostitution of a child under 18. Investigators also found child pornography on his phone and a warrant for that crime is forthcoming) Mikel Adam Couch, 25 (consented to a polygraph and thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl; was also charged with possession of four videos child pornography on his phone)

(consented to a polygraph and thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl; was also charged with possession of four videos child pornography on his phone) Jose Manuel Guzman Hernandez, 29 (thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl; is a Mexican national and now has an ICE detainer)

(thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl; is a Mexican national and now has an ICE detainer) Gilmar Coutinho Darosa, 39 (thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl; is a Brazilian national who was on probation for a previous sexual assault with a child)

(thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl; is a Brazilian national who was on probation for a previous sexual assault with a child) Gerald Eugene Weishuhn II, 37 (consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl)

(consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl) Stephen Kyle Honza, 34 (consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl)

(consented to a polygraph; thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl) Christopher Alan Hodge, 44 (consented to a polygraph and thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl; is a homeless man who had an outstanding warrant for assault/family violence)

Also on WFAA: