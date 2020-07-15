Man turned himself in for Fourth of July killing in Dallas rec center parking lot, police say

Police say Aubrey Jernigan, 31, surrendered himself to the Dallas County sheriff at Lew Sterrett Jail in connection with the death of 34-year-old Antron Edmundson.

A suspect turned himself into the Dallas County jail in connection with a Fourth of July killing, police say.

On July 13, police say 31-year-old Aubrey Jernigan surrendered himself to the Dallas County sheriff at Lew Sterrett Jail on a murder charge in the death of 34-year-old Antron Edmundson.

Around 10:15 p.m. July 4, witnesses told police that Jernigan confronted Edmundson about a debt he owed him while they were in the parking lot of the Eloise Lundy Recreation Center, located at 1228 Reverend CBT Smith Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses said that Edmundson refused to pay Jernigan, and then stated “he was going to kill everyone there” as he walked toward his vehicle. That’s when Jernigan allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Edmundson multiple times.

Edmundson was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police said a nearby surveillance video captured the shooting and the witnesses’ statements corroborated with the incident.

Jernigan faces a murder charge and his bond will be set by a Dallas County judge.