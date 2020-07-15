Shooting victim in serious condition, 36-year-old man arrested overnight, Dallas police say

The suspect was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an overnight shooting in Lake Highlands.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:35 a.m. to the 9700 block of Shepherd Road near Forest Lane.

Police said the victim and Adrian Gaston were involved in an argument before the shooting.

Gaston was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.