Man found shot in rec center parking lot on July 4th, Dallas police say

A 34-year-old man died Saturday after he was shot in a recreation center's parking lot, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a shooting at Eloise Lundy Recreation Center, per officials.

They found Antron Edmundson in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by first responders, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact Det. Andrea Isom with the Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 469-475-6004 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.