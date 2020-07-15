Dallas officer shot at while responding to racing call in east Oak Cliff, officials say

The officer was not injured in the incident.

A Dallas police officer was shot at overnight Tuesday while responding to a call about racing, officials said.

The officer was responding to a racing/speeding call involving random gunfire and fireworks shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the time.

While driving north on the 7100 block of South Central Expressway, someone driving south fired a single shot at the police car. The rear driver side window of the officer's car was struck, officials said.

The officer was not injured. Police have not been able to locate the shooter.