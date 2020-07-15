15-year-old killed, 2 teen suspects arrested, Dallas police say

The injured teen was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 15-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while he was sitting in the passenger seat of a friend's car, Dallas police said.

Two other teens – a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old – were arrested in connection with his death.

The victim, Jonathon Castillo, was sitting in his friend's car when the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at an apartment building on the 2700 block of North Buckner Blvd, according to police.

Castillo was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Detectives then identified two teen suspects, officials said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and taken to Dallas police headquarters, where he waived his rights in front of a judge and allegedly admitted to his involvement in Castillo's death, police said. He was then taken to a juvenile detention center.

The other teen suspect, 19-year-old Jacobrien Robertson, was injured in the shooting incident, police said.

Officials did not say how he was injured. Robertson was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police plan to arrest him on a murder charge after he's released from the hospital, according to officials.