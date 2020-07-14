Live: Democrat runoff between MJ Hegar, Royce West remains close; more election analysis

State officials announced a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday as Texans across the state went out to the polls.

Updated after results were released Tuesday.

Initial votes tallied show state Sen. Royce West with an early lead in the race against MJ Hegar, but as results continued to come up, the candidates flip flopped.

As of 8 p.m., Hegar had a slight lead with 51% of the votes tallied to West's 49%. The Democratic candidates are competing for a chance to take on Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November for a U.S. Senate seat.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the Texas primary runoff elections amid a single-day record of nearly 10,800 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus. State health officials Tuesday also reported 87 new deaths.

Fears over the coronavirus kept some poll workers home, forcing San Antonio to open fewer polling places than originally planned.

The election determines which candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties will move on to the general election in November. The races include the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Texas Legislature, the Railroad Commission, judicial seats and other local positions.

All U.S. and Texas House districts will have an election come November, as well as one U.S. Senate office – incumbent John Cornyn’s seat – and several Texas Senate seats.

Democratic race for U.S. Senate

Mary "MJ" Hegar will face off against Texas Sen. Royce West for the U.S. Senate race. The winner will run against the current senator -- Republican Cornyn -- in November.

Hegar is a former Air Force combat veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan and was awarded a Purple Heart. West has represented much of Dallas County in the Texas Senate since 1992. He also represents Texas on the Democratic National Committee and is a managing parter of the law firm West & Associates.

Democratic race for Texas Railroad Commissioner

Roberto "Beto" Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda are competing for the chance to represent the party in the Texas Railroad Commissioner race. Whoever wins will run against Republican Jim Wright in November.

The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the oil, gas and mining industries in the state, but has not actually regulated railroads in Texas since 2005.

U.S. House District 3

Lulu Seikaly and Sean McCaffity are both looking to represent the party on the ballot in November for U.S. House District 3. The winner will challenge the current incumbent, Republican Rep. Van Taylor.

U.S. House District 24