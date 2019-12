A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday outside a Lake Dallas hotel, police said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was found with a gunshot wound before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Best Western Inn and Suites in the 300 block of Swisher Road near Interstate 35E, according to Lake Dallas police.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said a hotel guest was arrested in connection with the shooting.

