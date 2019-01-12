A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in East Oak Cliff on Saturday, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting on the 2200 block of Gallatin Street just after 8:45 p.m., according to officials.

There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was lying in the street. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews took him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police do not yet have a suspect in custody, officials said.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

More on WFAA: