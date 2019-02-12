A 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a black Dodge Challenger in the Pleasant Grove area Sunday night, Dallas police said.

Officers were responding to a shooting call shortly after 10 p.m. when they found Juana M. Monjaras in the car on the 6900 block of Sara Lee Drive, officials said.

As they were providing medical aid, officers found she had been shot. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced Monjaras dead at the scene, according to police officials.

Dallas police said it remains an ongoing investigation, but had no suspect information as of early Monday morning.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

