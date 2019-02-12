The Corinth Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at her house in the 800 block of Peninsula Bend in Shady Shores around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Theresa “Terri” Ann O’Banon is a white woman, approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream color button-up sweater, blue jeans and tan flats.

Her family told police she might have changed into a completely different set of clothes and a black Columbia-brand jacket.

police say she left on foot without her cell phone.

If you have any information, please call 911.

