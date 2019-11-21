FORT WORTH, Texas — A possible gang-related shooting left one person injured Wednesday evening, Fort Worth police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. near the 8607 block of Las Vegas Court.

A man in his 40s was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the shooting victim has possible gang ties.

Gang unit detectives are investigating the incident. No suspects are in custody at this time.

