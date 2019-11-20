DALLAS — A 34-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6 near Pleasant Grove.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:15 p.m. at the motel in the 8500 block of Interstate 30, near Jim Miller Road, Dallas police officials said.
Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man has not been publicly identified.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
