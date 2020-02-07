Man dies after being shot multiple times while inside vehicle, Dallas police say

Detectives have not made any arrests in connection with the case and say the investigation is ongoing.

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

Authorities say around 5 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call near 640 Gallant Fox Drive.

When they arrived, they located a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 8 a.m., Dallas police confirmed the victim had died from his injuries. His name has not been publicly released at this time.

Detectives have not made any arrests in the case and say the investigation is ongoing.