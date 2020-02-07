Suspect wanted for murder in June shooting

If you see this man, contact Dallas police at 214-283-4801 or e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Dallas police Wednesday identified a suspect in a June homicide investigation.

Juan Bravo, AKA "Fooly Bravo," 27, shot and killed a man who tried to break up a fight the night of June 19, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when two women started to fight in the parking lot of a restaurant near 428 S. Hampton Road.

Officials say during the fight, a man wearing a black shirt struck one of the females. That's when another man intervened and tried to break up the fight and was then shot.

According to police, the victim was shot by Bravo, who was wearing a Texas Rangers jersey with the name "Andrus" on the back.

After the man was shot, he tried running but then collapsed near the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue, authorities say.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene,

If anyone has any information on Bravo's whereabouts, contact Detective Montenegro #6991 in the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-283-4801 or e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

WFAA digital producer Jozelyn Escobedo contributed to this report.