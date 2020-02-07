Paradise man arrested after crashing vehicle through estranged wife's home, threatening to harm her

Police said after Wilson exited his vehicle, he forced his way into the home and removed a knife from the kitchen. He then began searching for his estranged wife

A Wise County man is facing an attempted murder charge after driving a vehicle through his estranged wife’s home and threatening her life, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bridgeport police officers were called to the 2100 block of Stevens Street in response to a burglary in progress. While en route, officers were notified that the suspect had crashed a vehicle through the home.

When officers arrived and searched the home, they located the suspect, 38-year-old Steven Wilson, of Paradise, inside the master bathroom. Officers said Wilson was holding a large knife to his neck and it appeared he had already suffered a self-inflicted puncture wound to the area. Officers were able to disarm him and place him into custody without further incident.

Officers said after getting Wilson into custody, they found a 38-year-old woman and her two juvenile children hiding in the master bathroom closet. Officers said the woman gathered her children and fled to the closet after Wilson crashed his vehicle into her home.

Witnesses at the scene told police Wilson was honking his horn and revving his engine prior to crashing into the home.

Police determined after Wilson exited his vehicle, he forced his way into the home and removed a knife from the kitchen. He then began searching for his estranged wife and forced his way into the mater bathroom where she and her children were hiding.

After receiving medical care, Wilson was arrested on a complaint of criminal attempt to commit murder. He is currently being held in the Wise County jail.