Man critically injured after shots fired into truck, Dallas police say

The victim was shot in the chest, police said.

DALLAS — One man was critically injured early Monday morning when someone shot into his white truck, Dallas police said.

According to officials, the victim was shot in the chest around 2:15 a.m. while he was at a bank near the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The shooter had approached the victim while he was at the bank and fired on him, according to police.

Police said the man drove off until he crashed into a light pole on Meadow Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found he had been shot and took him to a local hospital. He was in critical condition.