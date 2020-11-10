1 person flown to Dallas hospital after shooting at outdoor concert with thousands of attendees, Ellis County officials say

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Case Agent Richard “Chip” Hundley at 972-825-4965 or richard.hundley@co.ellis.tx.us.

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday at an outdoor concert in Ferris, officials with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around midnight at a property on the 600 block of Risinger Road, officials said. A man was shot once in his abdomen and taken by CareFlite to a hospital in Dallas. He was stable as of Sunday afternoon.

There were approximately between 2,000 to 3,000 people at the concert, officials said, which was on land contracted out to a music festival organization.

Investigators said the man was hit after a disturbance between people at the concert led to one man shooting multiple rounds into a crowd of people.

A number of people ran away from the scene, officials said.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter, who they say was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with a thin mustache with black hair. His hair was shaved on the sides with a "bowl-type length on top," according to officials. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt at the time.