Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

1 person flown to Dallas hospital after shooting at outdoor concert with thousands of attendees, Ellis County officials say

Credit: WFAA

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday at an outdoor concert in Ferris, officials with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said. 

The shooting happened around midnight at a property on the 600 block of Risinger Road, officials said. A man was shot once in his abdomen and taken by CareFlite to a hospital in Dallas. He was stable as of Sunday afternoon.

There were approximately between 2,000 to 3,000 people at the concert, officials said, which was on land contracted out to a music festival organization.

Investigators said the man was hit after a disturbance between people at the concert led to one man shooting multiple rounds into a crowd of people. 

A number of people ran away from the scene, officials said.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter, who they say was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with a thin mustache with black hair. His hair was shaved on the sides with a "bowl-type length on top," according to officials. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt at the time.  

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Case Agent Richard “Chip” Hundley at 972-825-4965 or richard.hundley@co.ellis.tx.us. 

