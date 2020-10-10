Investigation underway after body found near Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth

A person had located a body along the tracks in the area and called police.

Fort Worth homicide detectives are at a scene near Echo Lake Park after a body was found, officials say.

Authorities said around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to 1000 block Echo Lake Drive. A person had located a body along the tracks in the area and called police.

The identity of the person found has not been released at this time.

Police have not released any additional details and say the investigation is ongoing.