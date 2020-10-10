1 dead, 4 injured after crash in Grand Prairie, officials say

The crash occurred after a motorist crashed into two vehicles that were disabled in the eastbound lanes of IH-30 near MacArthur Blvd.

One woman is dead, and four others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Grand Prairie, police say.

According to the report, around 8 p.m. Thursday, two vehicles were in disabled in the main lanes of traffic on eastbound IH-30 near MacArthur Boulevard due to a tow strap failing.

Police said the drivers of both cars were standing outside of the vehicles attempting to repair the strap, while one passenger remained inside one of the vehicles.

During the repair, a driver struck the disabled vehicles killing one woman and injuring a man. Then, a fourth vehicle crashed into the accident scene, causing multiple injuries, officials said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will identify the woman who died at the scene after next of kin is notified. The four other adults injured in the crash are expected to survive, officials said.