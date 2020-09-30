1 dies after being struck by vehicle overnight in Arlington

Authorities said the driver stopped and remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

One person died overnight after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in the middle of the road, Arlington police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 5800 block of the southbound frontage road of U.S. Highway 287.

Authorities said a person was walking in the middle of the roadway as a vehicle was travelling southbound on the service road. The vehicle then struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

According to detectives, the driver stopped and remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Officials said the driver did not seem impaired at the time of the crash.