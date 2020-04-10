2 people killed, 2 taken to hospital after Saturday night crash, Dallas police said

One of those killed was an 18-year-old woman, according to police. The other victim was also a female passenger.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mountain Creek Parkway.

A 21-year-old woman was driving in the left lane when the front of her car hit the back of a car driven by an 18-year-old man.

Both of those killed were in the car driven by the 18-year-old, police said. The 18-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other female victim had been in the back right seat and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

First responders took both the 18-year-old man and another person that was in the back of the same car to a local hospital in stable condition.

The 21-year-old woman driving the other car was not taken to a hospital, according to police.