Dallas police seek help with hit-and-run investigation

Dallas police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run.

Authorities said the incident occurred between 5 a .m. and 7 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 8800 S. Central Expressway near the Pick-N-Pull auto parts business.

According to officials, the victim was struck by a vehicle while they were walking on the right shoulder of the road. That driver left the scene without helping the victim, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Det. Sammy Shaw at 214-671-0019. Refer to case No. 174654-2020.