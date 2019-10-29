A 29-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges for fatally stabbing a man in downtown Dallas on Sunday, officials with the Dallas Police Department said.

Eddie Skillern is accused of stabbing another man multiple times around 7:30 p.m. Sunday outside the 7-Eleven located at 711 Elm St.

The stabbing happened near the West End DART Station at 800 Pacific Avenue, police said. DART police officers who initially responded tried to provide medical aid to the victim, but he later died at a local hospital due to his injuries.

Dallas police officers also responded and helped DART officers secure the scene and detain Skillern, officials said.

His bail was set at $200,000, court records show.

Officials will not release the name of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it if new information becomes available.