A Chevy Malibu was possibly stolen with a baby inside of it on Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police say.

Officers received the call just after 7:45 a.m., records show.

Officers had found the car as of 8:15 a.m., but the baby was not in the car, police said. The suspect ran away from the scene, with officers in pursuit on Handley Ederville Road.

The car was stolen on the 2700 block of Canton Drive, according to police. That is near West Handley Elementary School.

Anyone with any information should call 911 immediately.