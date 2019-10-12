FRISCO, Texas — A Frisco man adjusting Christmas lights helped police catch a man breaking into a neighbor's car, police say.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Amber Valley Drive.

Colin Nelson said he was standing in his front yard when he saw two men walking on the sidewalk directly across the street from his house. He said that's when he saw the men approach Tom Cannon's car.

“It looks like they’re basically looking into the car, and I realize they’re actually inside of it," Nelson said.

Video from Cannon’s Nest doorbell camera appears to show one of the men opening an unlocked door.

“[I was] just shocked it was happening at 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon on a Sunday with people out,” Cannon said. “Thankfully, [Nelson] was next door.”

Nelson chased one of the men down the street. He said Frisco police officers were already parked at the end of his block on an "unrelated call."

Once Frisco police took over, Nelson walked back to Cannon’s house. That’s when the second man emerged from behind the house. Nelson chased him toward different officers.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Nelson said. “The gumption of this kid to come right back to the scene after he had just tried to get in.”

Frisco police confirmed to WFAA that an arrest was made. No other details were released.

