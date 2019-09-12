DALLAS — A man was taken to a local hospital after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning in the 7200 block of Great Trinity Forest Way in southeast Dallas.

Police took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any further information about the victim or a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

