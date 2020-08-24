Garland police arrest man suspected in multiple road rage shootings in Dallas-Fort Worth

Police say the driver of a beige Dodge Ram pickup fired an AR-style rifle multiple times at another vehicle.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police arrested a man Sunday evening suspected of multiple road rage shootings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Luis Bethancourt-Molina, a 22-year-old Plano resident, was arrested along with two passengers, police said.

On Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of State Highway 66 and Dairy Road.

A man was driving a blue Jeep on SH 66 when the suspect vehicle, an older beige, Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling at high speeds and pulled up very close to the Jeep's bumper. The pickup then pulled alongside the Jeep before moving in front of him, police said.

At that time, police say the driver of the pickup fire a black AR-style rifle multiple times, missing the Jeep and the driver.

Officers in the area spotted the suspect's vehicle, the Dodge pickup, driving westbound in the 1800 block of Forest Lane. Police say the pickup was swerving between lanes.

When officers pulled up behind the vehicle, it turned into a shopping center, authorities say.

Police say five people were inside the vehicle. Inside, they found an AR-15 22 caliber rifle with one round in the chamber, numerous live bullets, and spent shell casings. Officers also found cocaine in the pickup, officials said in a release.

Police say they later learned the rifle had been stolen from Richland Hills, Texas.

Bethancourt-Molina was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm. Police says he is suspected of multiple other road rage shooting investigations, including a shooting that took place in Garland on Thursday.

The passenger sitting in the front of the pickup, 19-year-old Carol Orozco Sevilla of Dallas, was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession. A second passenger, 17-year-old Yoselin Castaneda, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from Irving, officials said.