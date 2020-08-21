Garland police seek help identifying suspect in road rage incident

Authorities said a man was shot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the 5700 Block of Lavon Drive. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Garland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is tied to a road rage shooting.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the 5700 Block of Lavon Drive.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man inside a blue Honda passenger car, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to officials.

According to police, the man and his wife were traveling northbound on Lavon Drive near Buckingham Road when he was shot.

The wife told police there was an accident blocking the two right lanes of traffic just south of Buckingham, so she switched change lanes. She said when she changed lanes, she cut off a silver Dodge Ram truck, according to police.

As the couple continued to drive, the suspect in the truck allegedly began tailgating the Honda. The suspect then pointed a gun out of the driver's window and fired multiple shots striking the victim, according to officials.

Police said the suspect was last seen in a silver Dodge Ram four-door pickup in the area of Lavon Drive and George Bush Freeway.

According to investigators, the suspect is described as being a "heavy set" male with no facial hair.