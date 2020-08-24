3 people shot by 'disgruntled bar patron,' Fort Worth police say

Police responded to the incident shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Three men were shot overnight Monday at Dino's Live in Fort Worth, police said.

Two men were taken to local hospitals for their injuries while the third was grazed by a bullet and refused treatment.

Police responded to the incident shortly before 3 a.m. on the 2700 block of Race Street.

When they arrived, they found one of the victims had been shot twice in his lower torso. He was stable when taken to a hospital for treatment. Another victim was found several blocks away on the 3300 block of Baylor Street, police said. He was shot in an "upper extremity" and is expected to survive.