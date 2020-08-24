Man shot twice after refusing to get off his horse, Dallas police say

The victim told police that while he was out riding his horse, he had been approached by a person who told him to get off.

A man was shot after he refused to get off his horse while out riding Sunday night, Dallas police said.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the incident on the 1700 block of South St. Augustine Drive, which is a few blocks away from Trinity Forest Equestrian, a stable.

The victim told officers at the scene that while out riding his horse, he had been approached by a person who told him to get off of the animal. He refused and shortly afterward they opened fire at him, according to police.

The man was hit twice and taken to a hospital for his injuries. Police did not provide any details on his condition.