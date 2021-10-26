Frisco man sentenced to 65 years in prison after victim was attacked, kidnapped, raped and left permanently disabled

As a result of injuries from the attack, doctors who treated her said that she is permanently disabled and has permanent vision loss.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 65 years in prison in connection to a brutal attack, rape and kidnapping in 2019 that left the victim in the ICU for 27 days, permanently disabled, and with the permanent loss of her vision, according to Collin County district attorney.

Derick Tobar-Gonzalez of Frisco pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury involving family violence, the Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday.

“Too often, domestic violence does not end when the relationship ends and a victim thinks she has escaped her abuser," Willis said after the sentencing. "This case shows our dedication to prosecuting violent perpetrators who attempt to maintain control over their former victims."

Willis said in a news release that on Oct. 21, 2019, Tobar-Gonzalez followed the victim to her Plano apartment and strangled her from behind. Tobar-Gonzalez and the victim previously dated, but the relationship ended months before, Willis said.

Tobar-Gonzalez was accused of strangling the victim to the point of unconsciousness, then placing her into his vehicle and driving back to his trailer in Frisco, Willis said in a news release.

At the trailer, the victim started to come to and cried out for help, the release said. Tobar-Gonzalez was accused of strangling her again and raping her, the release said. He then left her unconscious and left the trailer with all his belongings, the release said.

The next morning, another person who lived at the trailer found the victim after hearing cries and called police, the release said.

Frisco police and emergency services responded and transported her to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Tobar-Gonzalez’s DNA was found on evidence collected from the victim’s forensic examination.

The victim was hospitalized in the ICU for 27 days, according to prosecutors. That was followed by several months of 24-hour care rehabilitation facility.