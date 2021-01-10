2 Carrollton teens arrested after police chase through 10 North Texas cities, police say

Police said the suspect vehicle was wanted in connection to a recent drive-by shooting, in which a house was damaged.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A 17-year-old and 16-year-old have been taken into custody after a police chase through 10 North Texas cities Friday, the Carrollton Police Department said.

Around 1:10 p.m., a Carrollton officer was trying to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected in a recent drive-by shooting, in which a house in the 3000 block of Cemetery Hill was damaged – but no people were injured.

Police said the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and the chase began in the 3300 block of N. Interstate Highway 35E.

Officers pursued the vehicle through Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison and Farmers Branch, before the driver returned to Carrollton, officials said.

The 45-minute chase came to an end after the suspect vehicle was boxed in at the intersection of S. Josey Lane and Crosby Road. Two schools nearby, RL Turner High School and Central Elementary, where placed on a brief lockdown as the teen driver surrendered.

Police said during the search of the suspect vehicle, a stolen gun was found. Officers arrested both the 17-year-old driver and the 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle, officials said.

No one was injured during the pursuit and no property was damaged.