1 dead, 4 injured after head-on crash in Collin County, officials say

The crash happened Sunday morning on FM 6, just west of Nevada in Collin County.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and four others were injured after a head-on crash near the Collin County city of Nevada on Sunday, officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told WFAA the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on FM 6, about a mile west of Nevada.

Investigators believe a Nissan vehicle was going westbound on FM 6 and a Chevy Equinox was going eastbound when one of the vehicles went into the opposite lane of traffic, leading to the crash, according to officials.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, while the driver and three other passengers in the Chevy Equinox were transported to hospitals with unknown injuries, officials said.